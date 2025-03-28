Iran's Oil Ministry responds to media claims about oil sales
News code : ۱۶۱۵۸۹۴
An official at Iran’s Oil Ministry responded to certain media claims regarding the country’s oil sales, emphasizing that Iran’s oil trade complies with all accepted standards and norms in oil transactions.
Deputy for International and Commercial Affairs at Iran’s Oil Ministry Ali-Mohammad Mousavi addressed reports attributed to Iraq’s oil minister claiming that the US had seized several Iranian oil tankers due to forged Iraqi documents.
He categorically denied the allegations, stating that investigations showed the Iraqi oil minister’s remarks were incomplete and based on claims made by US officials.