Iran begins gas production from first infill well at S Pars
Iran started gas production from its first infill well at South Pars, the country’s largest gas field in the Persian Gulf, increasing supply to meet growing energy demand.
Touraj Dehghani, CEO of the state-run Pars Oil & Gas Company, announced that the newly launched well, located in Phase 12 of South Pars, will add 2 million cubic meters (mcm) per day to the field’s production capacity.
The well is the first of 35 infill wells planned for the giant gas field as part of a broader effort to enhance hydrocarbon recovery by reducing well spacing. The Oil Ministry has also installed two additional drilling rigs in the field to accelerate the project.