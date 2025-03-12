Iran begins gas production from first infill well at S Pars

Touraj Dehghani, CEO of the state-run Pars Oil & Gas Company, announced that the newly launched well, located in Phase 12 of South Pars, will add 2 million cubic meters (mcm) per day to the field’s production capacity.

The well is the first of 35 infill wells planned for the giant gas field as part of a broader effort to enhance hydrocarbon recovery by reducing well spacing. The Oil Ministry has also installed two additional drilling rigs in the field to accelerate the project.

