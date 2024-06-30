Iran’s hard currency income up 18.6% y/y in June quarter: CBI
Figures by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) show the country’s hard currency income rose 18.6% in the quarter to late June compared to the same period last year.
The CBI figures published on Sunday showed that Iran’s hard currency revenues had reached $25.5 billion in the three months to June 20.
The figures showed that Iran’s positive balance of trade had also soared 51.3% to $11.2 billion in the June quarter.
The CBI said it had allocated $3.975 billion to imports of basic goods and medicine in the 101 days to June 28, adding that some $13.442 billion had been earmarked to imports of other commodities and goods over the same period.