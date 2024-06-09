Iran quarterly export of fresh fruits to India doubles
Iran’s export of fresh fruits to India has doubled in the first three months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to the Indian Ministry of Trade and Commerce.
In this period, Iran’s import of rice from India registered a 20 percent decline compared to the same period last year while Iran’s export of fresh fruits to India increased twofold.
The ministry put the total value of the trade exchanges between Iran and India in the first three months of 2024 at $520 million, showing a two percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period.