Trump announces additional 100% tariff on China

Trump wrote in a social media post on Friday that "the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying."

He said the additional levy will take effect on November 1, but may come sooner, "depending on any further actions or changes taken by China."

He also said the US "will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software" on November 1.

