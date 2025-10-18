Iran launches six satellites annually: Official

Addressing Friday prayers in Isfahan, he underscored the rapid development of fully domestically produced satellites, highlighting a promising trajectory for Iran’s space program.

Yazdanian recalled that earlier attempts in the 1990s to deploy homegrown satellites were unsuccessful. However, the determination of Iranian scientists in the 2000s led to the first successful launch. He noted that these satellites significantly enhance communication capabilities, directly benefiting citizens’ daily lives.

He further emphasized that the space sector contributes to both national security and economic growth, with strategic initiatives aimed at improving living standards remaining a top priority.

