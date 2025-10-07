Industrial goods share of Iran's exports to Russia rises

Akbar Godari, the head of TPO's Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia Office reported a significant growth in trade exchanges between Iran and Russia, stating: "Given the current trend and predicted trade plans, it is expected that Iran's exports to Russia will reach approximately $1.4 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 20, 2026).”

“This is while at the end of the year 1403 (March 2025), our country's exports to Russia were about $1.1 billion”, the official added.

He further explained that according to statistics, the majority of imports from Russia consist of grains and oilseeds, which make up over 70 percent, with the remainder being production line machinery. In contrast, Iran's exports to Russia include 45 percent agricultural products, 37 percent industrial goods, 10 percent petrochemical and polymer products, and approximately 7 to 8 percent minerals.

