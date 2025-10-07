Iran min. declares discovery of major gas, oil reserves in S.
Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has announced the discovery of new gas and oil reserves in the Pazan field in the south of Fars Province, saying this find could help offset the country’s future energy imbalances.
Paknejad announced on Monday that the discovery would add an estimated 10 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of Iran's gas reserves.
He added that the exploration efforts in the Pazan field, located in southern Fars Province and extending toward northern Bushehr, have led to this significant discovery.
The Pazan field is situated approximately 21 kilometers from the city of Jam in Bushehr Province, he said, adding that these exploratory operations have increased Iran’s total in-place gas reserves by 10 trillion cubic feet.