Aref says scientific advances key to confronting adversaries
News code : 1695844
First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref says that a 12-day Israeli-imposed war in June produced valuable achievements, describing it as “a battle of science against science.”
Speaking to a group of electronics professors on Saturday, Aref said that during the war, Iran gained the upper hand in areas where “science and technology were given importance.”
He referred to the confrontation between the Islamic Revolution and “Zionist thinking” as a contest of the oppressed against oppressors.