Russia announces plans to export coals to India via Iran
News code : ۱۴۹۱۱۵۵
Russia has announced plans to export coals to India through Iran’s railways.
The announcement was made at a meeting of BRICS transport ministers on Saturday on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Russia said it will make use of the International North-South Corridor to export coals to India.
Igor Levitin, Russia’s presidential aide, said the first coal-carrying wagons will be sent to India after passing through Iran and Bandar Abbas.