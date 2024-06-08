Iranian Labour News Agency

Russia announces plans to export coals to India via Iran

Russia has announced plans to export coals to India through Iran’s railways.

The announcement was made at a meeting of BRICS transport ministers on Saturday on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia said it will make use of the International North-South Corridor to export coals to India.

Igor Levitin, Russia’s presidential aide, said the first coal-carrying wagons will be sent to India after passing through Iran and Bandar Abbas.

 

