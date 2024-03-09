Iran’s second-largest carmaker reports decline in output
Iran’s second-largest automaker, Saipa, has reported a 6-percent decline in the number of sedans it has produced in the eleven months to February 19.
In its report to Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), Saipa said that it produced 265,000 sedans during the aforementioned period.
The output shows a 6-percent decline compared to the same period last year when the automaking company produced 282,000 sedans.
Saipa has not commented on the report yet.