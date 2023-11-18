Iran, Turkmenistan Trade to Double Soon: Roads Minister

Speaking to reporters after the inaugural ceremony of the “Iran Project” Exhibition in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on Friday, Mehrdad Bazrpash noted that the exhibition was inaugurated concurrent with launching the 17th edition of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Commission meeting.

Planning is underway to increase the number of flights between Iran and Turkmenistan, Bazrpash added.

Stating that 94 Iranian companies and 300 merchants and economic activists have participated in the “Iran Project” Exhibition, Iran’s roads minister said that the country enjoys abundant capacities and potentials that can be used for the development of other countries.

Iran is ready to share its experiences with other countries, Bazrpash stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the transit activities of the country and said it has increased 25% in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to October 22, 2023) due to the constructive talks held between Iran and neighboring countries.

Bazrpash also said that increasing the number of flights between Iran and Turkmenistan is one of the fundamental prerequisites for the presence of Iranian companies and investors in Turkmenistan.

