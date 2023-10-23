Output at Iran’s largest hydroelectric power plant up 60% y/y

Seyyed Hamid Salehi, the CEO of the production and operation management company of Karun-3 Dam, announced the boost in energy generation.

Speaking about the critical need for a stable energy supply during the summer, Salehi emphasized the power plant's optimal performance during the current water year.

“Karun-3 power plant has been able to contribute to the country's energy production to the maximum extent during this water year, generating over 3,400 gigawatts of electricity. It plays a crucial and effective role in stabilizing the national power grid," Salehi noted.

“This level of production reflects a 60% increase when compared to the same period during the previous water year and a 50% increase over the average of the past ten years,” he added.

He hoped that the combination of increased rainfall and effective reservoir management would enable Karun-3 to maintain its mission of ensuring a reliable and efficient contribution to the stability of the national energy grid.