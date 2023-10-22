Iran, Russia to start free trade by early 2024

Kambiz Mirkarimi said on Sunday in an interview that the economic problems of businessmen in customs, tariffs, and competitive markets will be solved by the end of the Iranian year (March 2024) by enhancing the economic cooperation of Iran and Eurasian countries.

According to the media, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are close to concluding a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) and the FTA could go operational this year.

Recently, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk told the media that signing the free trade agreement between Iran, Russia, and several countries, which covers a large area of Eurasia from the borders of Eastern Europe to China, will be possible by the end of this year.