Iran’s Renewable Electricity Power Plants Capacity Hits 1,088MW

With the generation of 234 million kV/h of renewable and clean energies in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 22), the emission of 131,000 tons of greenhouse gases was avoided, the ministry added.

According to the report, the electricity generated from clean and renewable energies in the previous month of the current Iranian calendar year (ended September 22) registered a 5.5 percent hike compared to the same period last year.

The use of clean energies including solar, wind, biomass and hydroelectricity energies can reduce dependency on fossil fuel and also decrease greenhouse gases and will have a fundamental impact on curbing global warming, the report added.

Earlier, Iran’s Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian pointed to the diversification of fuel of power plants in the sustainability and stability of the electricity grid and added that the development of power plant capacity has been prioritized at the ministry in the current administration.