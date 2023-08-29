News code : ۱۳۹۲۳۲۵
Iran, Uzbekistan sign document on pursuing mutual agreements
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov have signed a document on following up implementation of mutual agreements underscored previously by the two countries’ presidents.
The signing ceremony was held between the two foreign ministers through a webinar on Monday.
The foreign ministers also held talks on the forthcoming Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit of heads of state in October 2023.
During the June 2023 visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tehran, several documents on cooperation in various fields were signed between the two sides.