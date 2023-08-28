News code : ۱۳۹۱۸۴۹
Iran president inaugurates 100,000 houses nationwide
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has inaugurated as many as 100,000 houses across the country.
In a video conference, the president inaugurated the houses which will be provided on loans to the less-privileged classes of the society who do not own a private house.
The inauguration took place on the fourth day of Iran’s National Government Week.
Raisi’s administration has major plans for providing low-priced houses to households without private houses.