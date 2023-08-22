US finally starts unloading stolen Iranian oil

The unloading takes place after waiting two months and a half waiting off the coast of Texas to discharge.

Suez Rajan, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, has been anchored off Galveston, about 50 miles (80 km) outside of Houston since May 30.

The US hesitated to unload the tanker for fears about Iran’s retaliatory measures.

But on Sunday, the Liberia-flagged tanker MR Euphrates was lined up next to Suez Rajan to perform a ship-to-ship transfer and remove the crude oil, the Reuters report reveals.

US says the seizure of Iranian oil will contribute money to the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund to compensate victims of attacks in which Iran has had no role.