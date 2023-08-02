Iran will not give up one iota of its Arash gas field rights: Oil minister

Iran’s oil minister says the Islamic Republic will not give up even one iota of its rights in the Persian Gulf Arash natural gas field shared with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

“We will not give up even one iota of Iran’s right to make use of the Arash field,” Javad Owji told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday morning.

He noted that the Oil Ministry has collaborations with other countries in the Persian Gulf in the oil sector based on understandings reached with them.

With regard to the dispute over the Arash gas field, he said “we announced to Kuwait that ... we are ready to make use of this field jointly, and that we regard this as the [undeniable] right of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

He hastened to add, however, that Iran will try other ways to secure its rights if Kuwait “is not interested in this cooperation".

The remarks came days after Kuwaiti Oil Minister Saad al-Barrak said his country’s plans for production from the field will not wait for border demarcation with Iran.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Iran remains open to the idea of negotiations with the Kuwaiti side to resolve the dispute.

However, he added, if there is no desire on the other side for joint utilization of the field, Tehran will pursue its own rights and interests and will not tolerate any violation of the rights of the Iranian nation.

endNewsMessage1