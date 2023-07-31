Iran buys over 8 million tons of wheat from domestic farmers in 130 days

Iran has purchased more than 8 million tons of wheat from domestic farmers in a national “guaranteed purchase” scheme to meet the country’s needs for the crop, according to an official with the knowledge of the matter.

Saeed Rad, the managing general of the Government Trading Organization of Iran, said that the purchases which happened in a 130-day time span from the beginning of the current calendar year (March 21) to July 28, is 1.878 million tons or 30% more than figures reported in last year’s corresponding period.

He added that the government has paid 51 percent of the price of the purchased wheat to the farmers, with farmers from 10 provinces having received 70 to 98 percent of the prices of their sales.

