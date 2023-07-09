New project to add 10,000 bpd to Iran’s crude oil output

With the installation of A20 and A21 platforms to Iran’s offshore Abouzar Field, nearly 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) will be added to the country’s crude oil output, according to an official with the knowledge of the matter.

Alireza Mehdizadeh, the managing director of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company, said that the construction project of these platforms has made some 85 percent progress so that they are expected to be installed in the second half of the calendar year (September 22, 2023 – March 20, 2024).

Thanks to the efforts of this company and the operator, the installation and the launch of these two platforms are expected to be carried out by the end of the calendar year, the official said.

Mehdizadeh also elaborated on the 18km-long pipe laying project for this field which he said has made some 90 percent progress.

