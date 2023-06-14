JCPOA negotiations affected on Iran’s oil export to Germany: Expert

The former deputy minister of oil for international affairs and trade has said that the JCPOA negotiations have not been ineffective in Iran's oil exports to a European country like Germany, we can increase oil exports to this country.

Commenting on Iran’s oil export to Germany, Ali Majedi told ILNA that probably, a special license has been given so that Germany can buy about 70,000 barrels of oil from Iran.

The former official emphasized that we are ready to export oil to European countries, including Germany, but its implementation depends on the positive outcome of the JCPOA negotiations.

He continued that the JCPOA negotiations have not been without effect on the export of Iranian oil to a European country like Germany.

