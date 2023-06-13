Iran, Venezuela ink 19 cooperation agreements

Senior Iranian and Venezuelan officials have signed 19 memoranda of cooperation (MoUs) and contracts to boost cooperation between the two countries during a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Venezuela.

A signing ceremony for the MoUs and contracts was held in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, on Monday local time hours after Raisi in the country on the first leg of four-day Latin America tour.

The mutual agreements are aimed at developing cooperation between Tehran and Caracas in the fields of technology, energy, insurance, maritime transportation, education, agriculture, medicine, culture and mining.

Raisi arrived in Caracas earlier in the day and was welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro at the city's Miraflores Presidential Palace.

His Latin America will also take him to Nicaragua and Cuba.

Prior to his departure, the president had said that the Islamic Republic views relations with independent countries in Latin America as "strategic".

