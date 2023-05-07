Iran-Qatar Trade Volume Up 45% in 2022: Official

The chairman of the Iran-Qatar Joint Chamber of Commerce said that the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries registered a 45 percent hike in 2022, compared to a year earlier.

Adnan Mousapour made the comment on the sidelines of the 5th edition of the Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran entitled “Iran Expo 2023”, adding that Qatari merchants and traders will visit the expo to see the achievements of Iranian companies.

Establishing trade and economic relations with neighboring countries both in the short and long terms will benefit the economy of the country, he emphasized.

To realize the objectives of restoration of economic relations with neighboring countries, the private sector should take a leading role, he said, calling on government officials to throw their weight behind the economic activists of the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the chairman of the Iran-Qatar Joint Chamber of Commerce pointed to the 45 percent increase of trade between the two countries in 2022 and noted that it reached from $143 million in 2021 to $208 million in 2022.

Agricultural products, dried nuts and construction materials were among the most important products exported from Iran to the Qatari market in 2022, Mousapour stated.

