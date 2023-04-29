Transit through INSTC corridor more than quadruples

The International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC) has witnessed a 360% growth in transit after its marine route became operational by Khazar Sea Shipping Lines Company (KSSL), KSSL managing director said.

Kambiz Jahanbani further elaborated on the potential of the company, noting that today transit vessels supplied to customers by the KSSL, which is a subsidiary of Iran’s maritime flag carrier (IRISL), is more than what is demanded.

He said that the transit cargo is smoothly loaded and transited at Iranian northern ports.

The official added that Iran is fully prepared to carry out multimodal transit of cargo from Asia and the regional countries to Russia and CIS nations.

He noted that Khazar Sea Shipping Lines Company is ready to provide all modes of transport in the INSTC corridor from the very beginning to the final destination country.

