Drilling at Iran's oil and gas wells up by 65%

Iran managed to increase by 65 percent horizontal directional drilling from its oil and gas wells in both offshore and onshore regions during the last Iranian calendar year that ended on March 20, 2023, a senior official of the National Drilling Company said on Thursday.

Peyman Shushtari, the deputy for Special Drilling Services at the National Iranian Drilling Company, said that drilling from oil and gas wells using the horizontal directional drilling (HDD) method was 12,733 meters at the end of the last Iranian year.

That increased by 65% from the figure recorded a year earlier, which was 7,738 meters, he added.

Shushtari also said that the drilling operation was conducted on 38 wells, which were up by 10 compared with a year before.

The official explained that the NIDC Special Drilling Services Unit conducted 1,041 special operations on oil and gas wells, which were either under drilling or operation, during the last Iranian year.

The number of those operations grew by 18 in the mentioned period compared with a year earlier, he added.

