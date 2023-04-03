Iran-Saudi Arabia rapprochement will help regional stability: Iraq PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani has described a March agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore their diplomatic ties as an important deal that could help bring about stability to the region.

Al-Sudani said in an interview with the Arabic language Al Jazeera news channel that economic development in the Middle East region would only be enhanced through cooperation between regional countries.

During the interview, the Iraqi premier said his country will not allow its territory to be used for any attack on neighboring countries, adding that the commitment is based on ethics and the terms of Iraq’s constitution.

However, Sudani described some anti-Iran terrorist groups in Iraq as parties opposed to Iran, adding that they have been present in Iraq as refugees for years.

Meanwhile, he said that the presence of those groups in Iraq as armed individuals or operating any military camp with the purpose of taking action against Iran will not be tolerated.

On March 10, China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia issued a joint statement in Beijing announcing they would resume their diplomatic relations after some seven years.

Iranian officials have appreciated Baghdad’s role in several rounds of talks that led to the diplomatic agreement with Saudi Arabia.

