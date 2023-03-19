Iran’s Exports to Oman Grows 100% in One Year: Official

The Chairman of the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce said Iran’s export of products to the Sultanate of Oman has registered a considerable 100 percent growth in the current Iranian calendar year of 1401 (to end Match 20, 2023) as compared to a year earlier.

Jamal Razaghi made the remarks late on Saturday, adding that Iran’s export of products to Oman has reached from about $600 million to $1.2 billion in the current year, recording a significant hike as compared to the last year.

The volume of trade between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman amounts to $2 billion at large, he highlighted.

Razaghi went on to say that the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce has had the best performance in the current year among other joint chambers of commerce, with the good political relations between the two friendly countries cited as the main reason behind this.

Iran enjoys high capacities for promoting exports of its quality products to other countries, an issue which has been emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in his recent meeting with the economic activists, the chairman of the Iran-Oman Chamber of Commerce added.

