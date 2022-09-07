The managing director of Tavanir Company has said that the synchronization of the electricity grid requires the strengthening of the infrastructure between Iran, Georgia, and Azerbaijan.

Arash Kurdi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the synchronization of the electricity grid requires the strengthening of the infrastructures and building new transmission lines between Iran, Georgia, and Azerbaijan.

We are now strengthening the lines of Georgia and Azerbaijan, and this will be a positive development in the field of exchange, he added.

Currently, we can export 1500 MW electricity and according to estimates it is expected to export 10,000 MW during the next five years, he announced.

