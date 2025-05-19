Indonesia searches for 19 after landslide at gold mine

Torrential rain triggered a landslide late on Friday in a small-scale mine run by local residents in the Arfak mountains in West Papua province, said Abdul Muhari, the spokesperson of Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, Reuters news agency reported.

The landslide hit temporary shelters used by the miners and killed at least one person and injured four with 19 others still missing, he added.

At least 40 rescuers with police and military personnel had been deployed to search for the missing, officials said.

