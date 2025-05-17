34th Arab League Summit kicks off in Baghdad
News code : ۱۶۳۹۳۵۷
The 34th Arab League Summit began on Saturday in Baghdad, with Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza dominating the talks besides other regional issues. It is Iraq's fourth summit and first since 2012.
The summit began with a speech by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, as Manama held the presidency of the 33rd Arab League Summit.
Zayani emphasized Bahrain’s commitment to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and to upholding ceasefire agreements, Anadolu Agency reported.
Speaking at the opening session, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid condemned “the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza.”