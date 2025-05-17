Gaza genocide at level of ugliness unparalleled in conflicts

As Iraq hosts an Arab League summit, al-Sudani stated that the country will provide $40m for the reconstruction of Gaza and Lebanon.

Iraq backs the creation of an “Arab fund to support reconstruction efforts” after crises in the region, al-Sudani told the summit, according to Al Jazeera.

Iraq will contribute “$20 million to the reconstruction of Gaza and $20 million for the reconstruction of Lebanon”, he said.

