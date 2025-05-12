13 die after ammo explodes during disposal in Indonesia

The Indonesian Defence Forces (TNI) on Monday confirmed that 13 people, including four military officers, were killed in an explosion while trying to dispose of expired ammunition in Sagara village, Garut district, West Java.

Chief of the TNI's Information Office, Major General Kristomei Sianturi, said that their bodies have been evacuated to the Pameungpeuk Regional General Hospital for autopsy and pre-funeral handling.

"We are coordinating with on-site officers to secure and clear the incident site as a precaution against other potential explosions," he informed during a TV interview in Jakarta on Monday.

endNewsMessage1