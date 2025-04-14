7 killed in US bombing of Yemeni ceramics factory near Sanaa

The Health Ministry in Sanaa reports that after another person was confirmed killed in last night’s US air raids, the number of casualties has risen to seven killed and 29 wounded, including one in critical condition, Al Jazeera reported.

The local media in Yemen were cited by Al Jazeera as saying the target was a ceramics factory near the capital. The ministry said five children and a woman were among the wounded, and that the victims were workers of a factory as well as residents of houses next to it.

