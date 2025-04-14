Iranian Labour News Agency

Algeria expels 12 French diplomats amid rising tensions

Algeria ordered 12 French embassy officials to leave the country within 48 hours on Monday, escalating a growing diplomatic dispute with France.

The move comes in response to the recent arrest of three Algerian nationals in France, including a consular official, suspected of involvement in the abduction of exiled Algerian influencer Amir Boukhors, known online as “Amir DZ.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the expulsions on Monday, calling the decision “unjustified” and urging Algeria to reverse the order. He warned that France would “respond immediately” if the expulsions proceed.

 

