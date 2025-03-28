Putin emphasizes importance of Syria’s integrity

Syria’s sovereignty and unity are necessary to strengthen stability in the country and protect all ethnic and confessional groups there, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasized in a phone call on Friday, according to the Kremlin.

As the two leaders discussed the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, they emphasized the importance of ensuring the country’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, TASS reported.

