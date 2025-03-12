Pakistan Train Hijack :155 hostages freed, 27 rebels killed

The rescued passengers - including 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children - were taken to Mach, a nearby town where a makeshift hospital has been set up. It is not clear how many hostages remained on board.

The Jaffar Express was intercepted by armed attackers in a tunnel in a remote area on its way from Quetta to Peshawar - a route that was made operational after a month-long suspension. The gunfight between the rebels of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Pakistani forces continued overnight, in which at least 27 rebels have been killed.

