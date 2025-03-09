Qatar calls on UN to monitor Israel's nuclear facilities
The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Doha has urged the UN nuclear watchdog to bring “all of Israel’s nuclear facilities” under its supervision.
The Qatari ambassador to Austria, Jassim Yacoub al-Hammadi, delivered a statement on the matter during a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna earlier this week.
Israel has never publicly acknowledged that it possesses nuclear weapons, but is widely believed to have around 90 in its arsenal, according to an assessment from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute in June 2024.