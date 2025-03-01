Pelosi reacts to Trump-Zelensky verbal fight

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blasted President Trump for his “shameful display” during Friday’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin “must be overjoyed” with its outcome.

“It would’ve been a show of strength for the President of the United States to bring the elected leader of Ukraine to the Oval Office and engage with him in a dignified way,” Pelosi said in a Friday post on the social platform X. “But you would never know that after President Trump’s shameful display. Putin must be overjoyed with today’s theatrics.

endNewsMessage1