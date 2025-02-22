OIC strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Tulkarm
News code : ۱۶۰۰۸۴۵
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in a statement on Saturday strongly denounced the Israeli aggression against Tulkarm in the occupied territories.
The organization strongly condemned the attack by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Israel Katz on the Tulkarm refugee camp in northern West Bank.
In a statement, the organization described the attack on Palestinian camps as a continuation of Israel's brutal aggression against the Palestinian people and warned that these actions are being carried out within the framework of Israelis’ efforts to eliminate the issue of refugees and right of return to their home.