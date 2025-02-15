UN Arab envoys dismiss Trump’s plot to displace Palestinians

A group of Arab and Muslim ambassadors at the United Nations have denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s declared goal of forcibly removing Palestinians from their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip, calling it a blatant violation of international law.

Speaking on behalf of the Arab Group at a press conference in New York on Friday, Kuwait’s UN envoy Tareq al-Banai said the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza must be unequivocally rejected.

