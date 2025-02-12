Official says UN opposes US president's plan to forcibly displace Palestinians

Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq has reacted to the US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza and said that the United Nations is against forced displacement of the Palestinians.

In response to a question about Hamas decision to postpone release of the Israeli prisoners due to the breach of ceasefire agreement by the Israeli regime, he said that the UN urges both sides to fulfill their obligations on the basis of a ceasefire agreement.

