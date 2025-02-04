For the Future of the Country: DPR Korea 

-Architect of Future

Today, our people are marching forward to achieve overall national prosperity based on the blueprint set forth by the Party. Each and every monumental edifice built in this endeavor guarantees everlasting happiness and bright future for our posterity.

Nine years passed since Mangyongdae School Children’s Palace, one of such monumental edifices, was renovated thanks to the great love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.

Mangyongdae School Children’s Palace still retains the benevolent warmth of President Kim Il Sung where he used to greet the New Year, dancing with them and enjoying their New Year performances. Today, the Palace has been magnificently transformed into a modern center of extracurricular activities under the warm care of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who would even pick a star from the sky for the future generation.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un always pays deep attention to the upbringing of our school children and gives step-by-step guidance to superbly build educational facilities and extracurricular education centers. He personally visited extracurricular education centers including Songdowon International Children’s Camp, Mangyongdae School Children’s Palace and Samjiyon School Children’s Palace and gave detailed instructions to teach the school children a wide range of knowledge. He also took benevolent measures to send modern electronic musical instruments to the school children’s palaces and school children’s halls across the country.

He said that delaying the upbringing of the posterity even for a moment will postpone the country’s development in tenfold or even hundredfold. Though he was busy with many important state affairs, he assumed the role of the architect shaping the future of the posterity and personally went through the samples of “Haebaragi” (sunflower) stationaries, “Mindullae” (dandelion) note books, “Sonamu” (pine tree) school bags and newly designed school uniforms. He saw to it that they are excellently made to capture the children’s young hearts.

Indeed, the great love and benevolence of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un tenderly nurture all the school children across the country, from farm villages and communities to mountainous areas at the northern tip of the country, to remote islands in the east and west sea, to say nothing of the capital city and provincial areas.

Under the warm care of the benevolent father, our school children are growing up to be the reliable successors of the socialist Korea. From their reliable faces, our people see the bright future of our fatherland advancing in full vigor and vitality.

-For Coming Generation

February 1 is a meaningful day when respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited the Pyongyang Primary School for Orphans. Our people are greeting this day at such a historic time when the new state building strategy of our own style is being vigorously implemented while remarkably enhancing the prestige of our state

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un personally initiated school reconstruction and gave guidance on its blueprint several times. He provided solutions for each and every one of the issues arising in the construction to ensure that the school be built magnificently to meet the requirements of the new century.

When the school was completed, he visited the place and showed great satisfaction. He looked around the classrooms which were built as multi-functional and IT-based study centers. He appreciated the children in class.

He gave valuable teachings for improving the quality of education in our country including at the tertiary level by raising the standard of primary education. He also had a photo session taken with the children in place of their fathers that would be handed down forever in history.

The Pyongyang primary and secondary boarding schools were built, thanks to his paternal care, as the model and standard of primary and secondary schools’ learning environment. The benevolent affection unfolded the new remarkable sea of school bags and notebooks produced in the Pyongyang Schoolbag Factory and the Mindulle (Dandelion) Notebook Factory. Stories of love and the song “We are the Happiest in the World” resound across the country by magnificently transformed school children’s palaces and children’s camps. Indeed, close to the heart of respected Marshal Kim Jong Un is always the education for coming generation as the top priority.

8 years have passed since the historic day. Thanks to the wise leadership of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who regards the devotion to the posterity as his pride and joy, a great revolution has been brought about in the education sector which led to its rapid development and substantial change and our new generation is being raised as the future masters to glorify the powerful state receiving excellent education in excellent teaching learning environment at all levels from kindergarten to university under the benefit of the Party and state.

-Schoolchildren’s New Year Performance

Greeting the New Year 2025 a performance of schoolchildren was given at the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace in Pyongyang, the capital city of the DPRK. The performance was acclaimed by the audience as it represented the ever-growing happiness of Korean children.

