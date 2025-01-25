Israel says UNRWA must halt operations in Al-Quds by Jan. 30

UNRWA should end its operations and leave its premises in Al-Quds no later than January 30, Israel’s ambassador Danny Danon said in a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres on Friday.

In October 2024, the Israeli Knesset passed two bills that bar UNRWA from operating in occupied territories, and restrict its activities in Gaza and the West Bank on allegations that some of the agency’s staff members had assisted Hamas in its Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on the regime on October 7, 2023.

