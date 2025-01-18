Turkey launches airstrikes on Syria 6 times

Informed sources announced that Turkish forces bombarded the areas around Tishreen Dam at least six times.

Turkey's attacks, which were carried out on Friday, have increased by 50% because Ankara-affiliated units have not been able to advance in this area and take control of the dam.

Since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government, the clashes between the Turkish forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces, known as the SDF, have intensified around the Tishrin Dam.

endNewsMessage1