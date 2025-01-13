Hamas serious in talks on Gaza ceasefire: Official

Hamdan made the comment in a press conference in Algeria on Sunday, according to Palestine’s Sama news agency.

He said that Hamas, on his part, is serious in talks over a Gaza ceasefire, but the movement’s officials will not disclose details of the talks until a deal is finalized.

Hamdan explained that Hamas wants to give no chance to Israel to wage psychological warfare against the Palestinian nation as the regime is seeking to destabilize what he called the Palestinian internal front.

