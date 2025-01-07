Sudan facing staggering proportions of humanitarian crisis: UN official
Sudan "remains in the grip of a humanitarian crisis of staggering proportions" after 20 months of war, a senior United Nations official said on Monday, calling for more international support and unimpeded humanitarian access.
"Armed conflict continues to severely impact civilians, including humanitarian workers, across the country, despite repeated calls for a cessation of hostilities," Edem Wosornu, director of Operations and Advocacy at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told the UN Security Council, Xinhua reported.
This situation in and around El Fasher in North Darfur remains "especially catastrophic," she said.