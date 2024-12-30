Eleventh Plenary Meeting of Eighth Central Committee of WPK Held in DPRK

The Enlarged Meeting of the Eleventh Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea was held at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee, the General Staff of the revolution, from December 23 to 27 to review the remarkable achievements made in 2024 and to decide on the development orientation of the Party and state affairs and policies for them in 2025.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, attended the plenary meeting.

The plenary meeting discussed the first agenda item "On the review of the implementation of the policies of the Party and state in 2024 and the orientation of struggle in 2025".

General Secretary Kim Jong Un made a concluding speech on the first agenda item.

He gave an assessment by the Party Central Committee of the implementation of the policies of the Party and state in 2024 and made a review of the major successes achieved this year.

Kim Jong Un set it as the general orientation of the work for 2025 to successfully complete the five-year plan and push forward with the preparations for the next stage of development in a substantial way, and clarified the policy-oriented tasks for its implementation.

He said that the main efforts should be directed to putting spurs to the growth and development of the overall national economy, indicating the goals to be attained by the key industrial sectors including metal, chemical, electric-power, machine-building and coal-mining industries and rail transport.

The concluding speech stressed the need to wage a massive construction struggle in the new year, too, and, through this, make another leap forward to realize our ideals.

In 2025, building 50 000 flats in Pyongyang should be wound up through the fourth-stage housing construction in the Hwasong area, the construction of houses in the Komdok area completed, and housing construction in the rural communities pushed ahead without letup. In particular, efforts should be channelled into the construction of industrial and public facilities to accelerate the great cause of regional rejuvenation, and, on the basis of the experience gained in the construction of the Sinpho City Offshore Farm, an offshore farm should be successfully built in another area on a trial basis.

The concluding speech underscored the need to improve afforestation, land administration and ecological environment protection, establish a strict and unified command system and order related to disaster prevention by the state, make full preparations for coping with the danger of disaster including securing rescue equipment and relief materials and ensure the scientific accuracy, correctness and promptness of flood warning so as to minimize disaster.

It also stressed the need to successfully attain the expected economic growth goals by channeling efforts into resolving urgent methodological problems, like improving the system and method of unified management of the overall economy, planning and pricing in conformity with the economic structure and specific conditions of the country.

Noting that it is the main task set forth by the Eighth Party Congress to bring about a substantial change in the people’s living, Kim Jong Un stressed the need to push forward more vigorously with the major policy-oriented tasks which had been set up and carried on for the people’s living and thus achieve more remarkable successes next year.

The task facing the agricultural sector in 2025 is to attain the goal of grain production set by the Party and lay the foundations for decisively increasing agricultural production during the new long-term plan period.

The concluding speech referred to the measures for putting the country’s agricultural production on a stable and sustainable track of development, including strengthening the material and technical foundations of the agricultural sector, attaching importance to scientific farming, training in a systematic way and in a large number the ranks of talents who will shoulder the implementation of the rural revolution programme in the new era and transformation of the socialist countryside.

It stressed that the light industry sector should raise the improvement of quality as the primary task and direct efforts to improving the quality of condiments and consumer goods and the socialist policy for the children and students should be implemented in a responsible manner. It also indicated the practical ways for strengthening the material foundations of the fishing sector.

It put forward the enhancement of the role of the scientific and cultural fronts as an important task in the new year’s advance to conclude the first-phase struggle for pioneering and transformation for the comprehensive socialist development.

The scientific circles should turn out as one to achieve successful results to fully support the victory of the final offensive for implementing the decisions of the Eighth Congress of the Party and lead it to a new stage of development.

The public health sector should steadily bring the preventive and curative treatment closer to reality, improve the quality of medical service for the working people, and lay solid foundations for anti-epidemic work to cope with any global public health crisis.

The concluding speech stressed the need for the fields of art and literature, media and sports to stir the times, shake the whole country and give a boost to its revolutionary spirit through the creation of excellent works of art and literature, powerful media offensive and successes in sports.

Noting that the working people’s organizations are the forces that should move vigorously in next year’s struggle, when a landmark for great victory and change will be set up in the history of the development of our Party and country,

Kim Jong Un stressed that the youth league organizations in particular should regard the purport and intention of the Party’s policy of prioritizing the youth as their lifeline and prepare the youth league officials and members as true successors to the revolution.

He gave an outline of the remarkable successes achieved this year in enhancing the international position of our state and consolidating its external position and of the features of the present international situation, in which the growth and rapid progress of the circles of the independent forces are conspicuous and the position of the circles of supremacy-seeking forces is rapidly weakening and declining.

Our Republic reliably defended its inviolable sovereign rights and achieved successes of strategic significance from the viewpoint of prospective growth of the interests and enhancing the prestige of the state while responding promptly and smartly to the harsh regional situation and the unsteady structure of the international relations, and firmly maintained its principled foreign policy stand and orientation of struggle. In this way, it has firmly occupied the international position as a representative and powerful independent force that dynamically pushes forward the building of a righteous multi-polar world.

The concluding speech put forward the strategic and tactical tasks for bringing about a more favourable external phase for the Korean revolution through proactive and offensive external activities in line with the Party’s external strategic plan and intentions.

The U.S. is the most reactionary state that regards anti-communism as its invariable state policy, the alliance between the U.S., Japan and ROK has expanded into a nuclear military bloc for aggression, and the ROK has turned into an out-and-out anti-communist outpost of the U.S. This reality clearly shows to which direction we should advance and what we should do and how.

The concluding speech clarified the strategy for the toughest anti-U.S. counteraction to be launched aggressively by the DPRK for its long-term national interests and security.

It indicated the tasks for the field of external affairs to wage a dynamic struggle for defending the national sovereign rights on the principle of enhancing the prestige and defending the interests of the state and to positively promote the development of relations with the friendly countries that respect the dignity and interests of the DPRK.

Kim Jong Un pointed to the special importance to thoroughly prepare the People’s Army as a revolutionary army of the Party, boundlessly loyal to its leadership and strong in ideology and technology.

Holding fast to strengthening its politico-ideological might as its primary strategic task for building itself up, the KPA should develop itself into a revolutionary army that always emerges victorious by dint of ideology, train all its service personnel to be genuine patriots, most powerful in their spiritual strength, and in particular, dynamically conduct the ideological work aimed at fully equipping them with keen awareness of the enemy, an immutable outlook on the archenemy and firm will to fight a decisive battle with them.

In order to meet the demands and features of modern warfare and cope with the ever-changing enemy’s war scenario and execution mode, it should enhance its capabilities for fighting a war by intensifying research into our own style of tactics, giving an uninterrupted spur to the work of putting its operations command on an IT and modern basis and steadily studying and applying scientific forms and methods of training.

We should also push ahead with fully preparing the civil defence sector for a war.

Kim Jong Un clarified the strategic and tactical policies for more reliably guaranteeing the bolstering of war deterrence for self-defence through accelerated progress of defence science and technology and radical development of the defence industry to cope with the ever-increasing military provocations of the U.S. and its vassal forces against the DPRK, and set forth the tasks for their implementation.

Saying that next year’s struggle for successfully carrying out the decisions of the Eighth Congress of the WPK requires the Party organizations, the political staff of relevant sectors and units, to enhance their functions and activities more than ever before, he stressed that all Party organizations should dynamically conduct their organizational and political work to attain their struggle goals without fail by making sound preparations and redoubled efforts.

In particular, all Party officials should bear in mind once again the true meaning of the slogan "Everything for the people and everything by relying on them!" and devote their all to the work for the people, as intended by the Party Central Committee, he said, adding:

He then ardently called on all the participants to remain true to their heavy duty and responsibility they have assumed for the times and revolution and the country and people, and wage a bolder struggle with higher confidence in the vanguard of the general offensive for a great victory and glory in 2025.

The historic concluding speech of Kim Jong Un is a great action programme that makes it possible to scientifically guarantee the perfect attainment of the sacred fighting goal of the Party, which started a grand journey for the overall development of socialism based on the noble ideas of "The people are God", single-minded unity and self-reliance, and to expand it massively and steadily.

