Helicopter crashes into Turkish hospital, killing 4

"The helicopter fell to the ground after having struck the fourth storey of a hospital during take-off," killing two pilots, a doctor and an employee on board the vehicle, Mugla provincial governor Idris Akbiyik said.

"There was intense fog," Akbiyik said, adding that the authorities were investigating the accident's cause.

The helicopter took off in conditions with poor visibility from the roof of the city of Mugla's hospital en route to the city of Antalya, as seen in images broadcast by the NTV television channel.

