Devotion for Building a Thriving Country

December 17, 2024 is the 13th anniversary of the demise of Chairman Kim Jong Il, the great leader of the Korean people.

On this occasion, the Korean people pay a high tribute to him who devoted his all to the prosperity of the country and the wellbeing of the people.

In the hard time when the destiny of the country was in the balance, he unfolded a grand blueprint for building a thriving country for his beloved people and sowed the seeds of all blessings for them to lead a happy life generation after generation.

All the factories and farms throughout the country are associated with field guidance of Kim Jong Il who put his heart and soul into achieving the country’s prosperity.

Today the country is achieving substantial changes and development in all fields of socialist construction. This eye-opening reality is unthinkable apart from the foundations of self-supporting economy built up thanks to his painstaking efforts.

The Korean people are vigorously promoting the victorious advance of Juche Korea which prospers with its own efforts, adding eternal brilliance to his enduring patriotic exploits.

